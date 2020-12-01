close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 1, 2020

Brad Pitt's iconic look impresses Justin Bieber

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 01, 2020

Justin Bieber won hearts with  frankness during his latest appearance on a famous show, comparing his hairstyle with  Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's iconic look.

The 26-year-old appeared on  Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday,  mesmerising fans with his  abrupt answers. The Yummy singer revealed that he is letting his hair down — and hoping to resemble an iconic Brad Pitt movie look.

At one stage, Justin asked the host "My hair's getting kinda long, huh?"  

In reply,   DeGeneres said: 'It's getting very long," then the singer  joked with a bunch of smile: "I'm growing it out. Legends of the Fall, Brad Pitt, that's what I'm going for."

"Is that what you're going for?" the host asked. "Shoulder length. Like, you could do ponytails!"

"I could," Bieber said, pondering the hairstyle.

Brad Pitt enthralled fans  in decades-old 'Legends of the Fall' as he played  as Tristan, whose iconic blond locks inch past his shoulders in the film. 

Justin Bieber also shared intresting facts about his wife  Hailey Bieber and  opened up  about having kids. The singer also  made audience laugh  by sharing the  details about his tattoos.

