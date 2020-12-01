Brad Pitt's iconic look impresses Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber won hearts with frankness during his latest appearance on a famous show, comparing his hairstyle with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's iconic look.

The 26-year-old appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, mesmerising fans with his abrupt answers. The Yummy singer revealed that he is letting his hair down — and hoping to resemble an iconic Brad Pitt movie look.



At one stage, Justin asked the host "My hair's getting kinda long, huh?"

In reply, DeGeneres said: 'It's getting very long," then the singer joked with a bunch of smile: "I'm growing it out. Legends of the Fall, Brad Pitt, that's what I'm going for."

"Is that what you're going for?" the host asked. "Shoulder length. Like, you could do ponytails!"



"I could," Bieber said, pondering the hairstyle.

Brad Pitt enthralled fans in decades-old 'Legends of the Fall' as he played as Tristan, whose iconic blond locks inch past his shoulders in the film.

Justin Bieber also shared intresting facts about his wife Hailey Bieber and opened up about having kids. The singer also made audience laugh by sharing the details about his tattoos.

