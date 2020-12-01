TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall delight fans with their new photos after reunion

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall confirmed their reunion as they recently shared loved up photos on social media.



Addison and Bryce's steamy photoshoot delighted fans fans who have been wondering if the couple could be officially back together after a recent breakup. The TikTok stars officially confirmed their reunion with PDA-filled pictures to clear the air.



The celebrity pair took part in photoshoot captured by Cibelle Levi, where they quickly proved they are more than just friends.

'Baby', Bryce captioned the snaps before dropping comments on his girlfriend's images. 'Wow I'm lucky.'

To further cement their status as boyfriend and girlfriend,

The lovebirds also released a YouTube video, titling it: "The Truth About Us." The duo also answered some burning questions including details about their very first romantic date.

As for when they officially got back together, the couple says Oct. 13 is their new anniversary date. No wonder fans were speculating for so long!