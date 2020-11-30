Khloe Kardashian dismisses negativity of Tristan Thompson relationship

While reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has an on and off relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson she does not care what others think.

Over the past few days, it seems that the Good American founder has been telling the world exactly how she feels as she shared a series of messages on her Instagram account.

"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," she shared on Saturday.

However, that wasn't the last of her she posted multiple Instagram stories the following day.

"Your mind will believe everything you tell it. Feed it Faith. Feed it Truth. Feed it Love," one caption read.

"Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge," read another.

"Don't let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life," another post stated.

Among the plethora of quotes, there was one in particular which stuck out like a sore thumb.

"If it makes you happy it doesn't have to make sense to others."

The timing of her posts were key as they were up before Tristan celebrated a monumental milestone: becoming a US citizen.

Sources have said that since the NBA star's $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics, the pair will be splitting their time between Boston and Los Angeles as Tristan, in particular, is now focusing on Khloe and his daughter True.

The couple had been through a messy phase when he cheated on the then soon-to-be-mother with family friend Jordyn Woods.