Chrissy Teigen calls last two months ‘brutal’ after losing her baby boy

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is detailing how she has been coping with the tragic loss of her pregnancy.



Turning to her social media, the model penned an emotional and moving note shedding light on her feelings after she miscarried her and singer John Legend’s son—whom they named Jack.

“When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months,” she wrote.

“But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits. I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time,” she went on to say.



“I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise John will dry me off. anyhow the point is, [expletive], I think it’s happening,” she added.

