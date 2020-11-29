Halsey differs from Eminem on Grammy Awards 2020

Days after Eminem lauded Grammys on Twitter, Halsey took to Instagram to share her views about the awards.

Grammy Awards 2020 became controversial after several musicians and singers expressed their reservations over the process.

While criticizing the awards, Canadian singer The Weeknd called the process “corrupt”.

Several other singers including Justin Bieber questioned the process of choosing the winners for the Grammy Awards.

Detroit rapper Eminem was prominent among those who praised Grammy Awards on Twitter.

Singer Halsey on Saturday took to Instagram to express her thoughts amid all the criticism. While she was "thrilled" for her friends who won the awards, the singer heavily criticized the Grammys for snubbing The Weeknd.



