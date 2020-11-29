close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2020

Halsey differs from Eminem on Grammy Awards 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 29, 2020

Days after Eminem lauded Grammys on  Twitter, Halsey took to Instagram to share  her views about the awards.

Grammy Awards 2020 became controversial after several musicians and singers expressed their reservations over the process.

While criticizing the awards, Canadian singer The Weeknd called the process “corrupt”.

Several other singers including Justin Bieber questioned the process of choosing the winners for the Grammy Awards.

Detroit rapper Eminem was prominent among those who praised Grammy Awards on Twitter.

Singer Halsey on Saturday took to Instagram to express her thoughts amid all the criticism. While she was "thrilled" for her friends who won the awards, the singer heavily criticized the Grammys for snubbing The Weeknd.

 


Latest News

More From Entertainment