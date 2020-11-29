Meghan Markle and ex Trevor Engelson living eerily similar lives since split

Meghan Markle and producer Trevor Engelson may have parted ways a long time ago, but some claim that the former actor’s life has been mirroring her ex-husband’s ever since.



After their ten-year relationship hit the rocks, the two moved on to date different people. And as per Express, their lives have eerily mirrored each other’s.

The first similarity was in their romantic lives as Meghan dated restauranteur Cory Vitiello for two years while Trevor was with Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to some, the former couple’s relationships have been in sync with Trevor only a year behind.

Meghan and Prince Harry met in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and were married in 2018. The two welcomed their first child in 2019.

Trevor on the other hand, met his wife and dietician Tracey Kurland in 2017, got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019. They became parents in 2020.

Trevor and Tracey’s nuptials were also held in Montecito where his ex-wife currently lives with her husband.