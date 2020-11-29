Internet reacts after Angelina Jolie's father calls Trump 'the greatest president'

Angelina Jolie's father says he is 'disgusted with this lie' of Joe Biden becoming president

Netizens have been showing their sympathy to Angelina Jolie ever since her father, Jon Voight, praised Donald Trump calling him “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

In one of his videos, Voight says he is “disgusted with this lie” of Joe Biden becoming president while declaring “this is now our greatest fight.”

Netizens have shown support to Voight's daughter, Angelina Jolie, ever since his video went online.

"Jon Voight lost his mind decades ago.. ask his Daughter who no longer speaks to him," wrote one Twitter user.



Another said, "Angelina Jolie deserved far better for a father than Jon Voight. Jon Voight never deserved a beautiful soul like her as his daughter. Angelina is on the right side of history...Jon is on the wrong side forever."

A third user wrote, "Every time Jon Voight turns up to say something embarrassing and fascistic, it reminds everyone of why his daughter, Angelina Jolie, is estranged from him and has dedicated herself to humanitarian causes for women and children."