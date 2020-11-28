Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's brutal snub at Meghan's final royal event

Body language expert explains interaction between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle was rather intense

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship started to fall apart when both the Duchesses began to express their displeasure for each other.



At Commonwealth Day - Meghan's last royal engagement before Megxit - it was obvious that Kate had snubbed her brutally, all the while ignoring her.

This was decoded by body language expert Mollie Birney, who said that the interaction between the two was rather intense.

Birney explained that she was "most struck by how Meghan's smile is absolutely unwavering throughout the procession", which means it could appear "fairly forced".

The smile, she said, was "not a relaxed, authentic smile but tense."

She noted that when Kate entered the scene, she completely disregards Meghan's presence.

"Meghan continues to smile, despite being ignored by Kate, who makes absolutely no effort to make eye contact with her despite being well within her eye line.



"No one else around Meghan is smiling either, so it really does stand out," Birney added.