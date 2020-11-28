Prince Harry under fire for silence on ‘The Crown’: report

With silence masking his honest feelings regarding The Crown, Prince Harry has come under fire at the hands of royal fans, and experts fear this might all be Prince Harry’s fault.

The host for talkRADIO, Mike Graham feels, "Meghan and Harry are in a bit of trouble with this over the fact Harry has said nothing about the way in which his mother and father have been portrayed in this series."

"This whole Crown Netflix thing is not going to go away. I know some people are sick to death about hearing about Harry and Meghan. But there are still people who believe Harry and Meghan are part of the Royal Family, there are still people who believe they are trading on that name. And I am afraid we are not going to stop picking them up on it. It is as simple as that."