Shakira to learn cooking from Gwyneth Paltrow?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gwyneth Paltrow says she is going to Barcelona to teach Shakria how learn.
Story is that the singer recently revealed that she has received a gift from Hollywood star Gynyeth Paltrow.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer shared a picture with "the cutest cookware pieces" sent by the "Avengers: Endgame" actess.
"OMG thank you @GwynethPaltrow for the cutest cookware pieces I’ve ever had!! Once you go ceramic, non-toxic and pink (!!) you never go back! Now I just need someone to teach me how to cook...Face with tongue," she captioned her pictures on Twitter and the Facebook-owned Instagram.
Commenting on Shakira's Insta post,Paltrow wrote, "I'm coming to Barcelona to teach you.