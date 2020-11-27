Kate, Prince William shun traditional disciplinary techniques with George, Charlotte: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton have very strict rules in place in regards to disciplining their kids and reportedly the royals have completely rejected traditional disciple tactics like the “naughty step.”

They both prefer to sit down with their kids, on a sofa and discuss their behavior at length. The couple feel talking things out, rather than shouting, is the only way to get through to little children.

A source brought this claim forward and according to The Sun, “The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.”

“Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them. Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”