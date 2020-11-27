BTS tops music charts with ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ album

South Korea’s hit boy band BTS marked their new album release by hitting it big on Rolling Stone recently.

According to a cumulative report curated by the leading publication, the seven track album has topped the Top 200 Albums Chart, barely a week into its release.

As of now the album has already racked up a total of 137,200 album units, nearly 17.4 million audio on-demand streams, 89,200 album sales and a whopping 126,000 digital sales.

By comparison the second leading album release, by Megan Thee Stallion only received 7,900 album sales, per Wednesday’s last tally.

For reference, while BTS’s album BE sits at 1st, Megan Thee Stallion clocks in at 2nd, while Ariana Grande holds 3rd position.



