Miley Cyrus unleashes inner rock 'n' roll diva in latest album 'Plastic Hearts'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pop sensation Miley Cyrus' latest album Plastic Hearts took fans by surprise as she is channeling her inner rock and roll diva.
In a post on Instagram, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker shared a peek of one of her songs from her album and the music seems to be of a different genre.
Even fans were tacking aback by Miley's style as they lavished praises at her in the comments section.
Check it out:
In other news, the singer had recently revealed that she had gone back to her addiction amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, released on Monday, the former Disney star revealed, "Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been [expletive] sober,' and I didn't.
"I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time," she added.