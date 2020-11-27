Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ wins hearts

Pakistani musician Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima’s rendition ‘Allay’ has won the hearts of fans after it released to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture.



Ali Zafar, after Laila-O-Laila for ‘beautiful’ Balochistan, is back with “Allay”. He turned to Instagram and shared the song.

Ali Zafar wrote, “PRESENTING: Allay (Munja Mar Wara) For the love of Sindh, my Sindhi brothers & sisters and the Artisans of Ajrak who deserve their due credit.”

He went on to say “It is also time to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture in Pakistan and around the world.”



“My heartfelt thanks to all who became a part of this,” the singer added.

The video has been viewed by thousands of fans on YouTube shortly after its release and it is trending on video sharing platform.