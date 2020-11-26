Royal family members ‘cannot stomach’ seeing ‘The Crown’: report

Experts claim the royal family “cannot stomach” the thought of watching The Crown despite its raging popularity and according to commentators, its having a negative impact on the Firm.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli on the Heir podcast.

Mr. Scobie touched on this claim and was even quoted saying, "I think as the show progress into the more present-day house of Windsor it becomes harder and harder for members of the Royal Family to even stomach the idea of watching it.”

"There is already a lot of talk about series 5 and series 6. Season 5 and 6 have now been confirmed. It was stated originally that the show would stop before William and Harry become adults."

"I have heard rumblings that there is talk within Netflix about the possibility of whether the show can be extended. When you think of how much controversy this present season has caused, this is going to be a presence in members of the Royal Family lives for some time."

"I always wondered why there wasn't more collaboration between the two. Those working on the show did reach out the palace to see if there was an opportunity for fact-checking, but the answer was a firm no."

He concluded by saying, "But, now we've reached these key years, I wonder if any royals are kicking themselves for not taking advantage of that opportunity, because this narrative is being shaped for many around the world. They expect 25 million households to view this new season within its first four weeks."