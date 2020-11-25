Meghan Markle bursts into tears while sharing her unbearable grief

Meghan Markle, who lost her second baby in July, nearly broke into tears while sharing the details of her miscarriage causing the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry unbearable grief.

Prince Harry's wife described her pain as she wrote of the moment in a deeply personal essay for the New York Times.



The Duchess of Sussex could not control her tears while recalling the devastating morning, stating that she had been looking after her son Archie, who would have been about 14-months-old at the time, when she felt a 'sharp cramp'.



Meghan's grief also saddened the royal fans as she wrote: 'I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.'

Archie's mom added: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand.

She could not get rid of that nightmare as she described the sad story in details: "I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."

The former 'Suits' actress revealed she had decided to speak out about her loss because miscarriage was still a taboo subject which led to a "cycle of solitary mourning".

Meghan Markle also shared the pain of Prince Harry in the touching essay as she wrote: 'Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'

Meghan - the Duchess of Sussex - is living in the US with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie after stepping back from royal duties.

Explaining the reason to share the sad story, Meghan Markle said that she wanted to encourage people to ask "are you OK?" this holiday season.

