Imran Abbas hints at his relationship status

It seems that Pakistani actor Imran Abbas will not be pursuing a relationship unless and until it is very serious.

In a post on Instagram, the Darr Khuda Se actor shared a stunning photo of himself leaning against a wall in a beautiful location.

The actor then proceeded to ask his followers whether "being single is far better than settling for the wrong person".

Followers were quick to agree to the actor's statement and lauded him for his looks.

