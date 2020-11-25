Drew Barrymore catches flak for throwing a wedding for a ‘student and teacher’

Drew Barrymore catches flak for throwing a wedding for ‘student and teacher’

American actor Drew Barrymore and her talk show are under fire after she threw a wedding for a teacher and his alleged former student.

Social media was riled up after the 50 First Dates actor aired a wedding during Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, featuring a couple who is believed to have been student and teacher.

The pair was apparently forced to call off their wedding due to COVID-19 but was given a surprise by Barrymore and her team with an on-air wedding.

The newly-weds claimed they had “met several years ago in school through mutual friends.”

Commenting on the video, one user said: “It would be a great story if it was actually true. They met ‘in school’ because she was his student. The mutual friends was the physics class he taught.”

“Could CBS not find a couple whose relationship didn’t begin completely inappropriately? I just hope he’s more observant of his marriage vows than he was of the law when he started dating her,” another said.