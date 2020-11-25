Drew Barrymore catches flak for throwing a wedding for a ‘student and teacher’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actor Drew Barrymore and her talk show are under fire after she threw a wedding for a teacher and his alleged former student.
Social media was riled up after the 50 First Dates actor aired a wedding during Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, featuring a couple who is believed to have been student and teacher.
The pair was apparently forced to call off their wedding due to COVID-19 but was given a surprise by Barrymore and her team with an on-air wedding.
The newly-weds claimed they had “met several years ago in school through mutual friends.”
Commenting on the video, one user said: “It would be a great story if it was actually true. They met ‘in school’ because she was his student. The mutual friends was the physics class he taught.”
“Could CBS not find a couple whose relationship didn’t begin completely inappropriately? I just hope he’s more observant of his marriage vows than he was of the law when he started dating her,” another said.