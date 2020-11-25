Australian batsman Steve Smith impressed by Babar Azam's batting

(L to R) Top Australian Test batsman Steve Smith and Babar Azam. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Top Australian Test batsman Steve Smith heaped praised on Babar Azam, revealing that he likes watching Pakistan's all-format captain bat.

The Australian cricketer made the revelation when he was asked to name his favourite Pakistan player during an Instagram question-answer session, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.



“I like watching Babar Azam bat,” Smith said.

This is not the first time Smith has heaped praise on Azam as he was asked about his thoughts on the 26-year-old’s batting earlier this year as well.



“Babar is a very good player. Has a lot of time when he’s batting,” he had said.

Earlier this week, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also revealed his admiration for Babar in a conversation with former Pakistani Skipper Inzamamul Haq on his YouTube channel.

“Babar Azam looks like a million-dollar player. He has scored a hundred in Australia. It is so good to see him bat so well. He is a treat for the eyes,” Ashwin said.



Babar Azam features in the top five of International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for batsmen in all formats with second, third, and fifth position in T20s, ODIs, and Tests respectively.