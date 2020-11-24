Ryan Reynold to become Mark Ruffalo's son in new thriller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds geared up to enthrall fans in a new film. Th two megastars have graced their talents to Netflix upcoming adventure.
The Avengers star is all set to play Ryan's father in the forthcoming sci-fi adventure, 'The Adam Project'.
It would surely be the Avengers x Deadpool crossover fans have been been waiting for as they will ever get to watch the Hulk and Deadpool side-by-side.
Both the stars are teaming up for an intriguing new project following a time-travelling Reynolds, who's hoping to get help from his 13-year-old self.
Ryan to play lead role in the movie, a man who takes a literal trip down memory lane to meet his teenage self, played by Walker Scobell. Together, the two have to find their late father – who is the same age as Reynolds' character – in a bid to save the future.
Mark Ruffalo would be seen playing Ryan Reynolds' dad, a brilliant physicist. Meanwhile, Catherine Keener will play the movie's villain, a woman who's stolen mysterious and powerful technology from the 'Avengers' star.