Prince William to 'not rest' until Princess Diana gets justice amid BBC probe

Prince William has come all guns blazing against BBC over Princess Diana’s Panorama interview and will not slow down until justice is served.



According to a source, the Duke of Cambridge will ‘not rest’ until his late mother gets justice after allegedly being exploited by host Martin Bashir over the infamous interview.

“William will not rest in his quest to get justice for his mum. After all, as a teenager he witnessed a lot of her trauma and tears over her marriage and the tit for tat media game she was involved in,” the insider revealed to New Idea.

“It is seared into his memory in the most painful way. What is poignant is that he used to join forces with Harry on anything to do with protecting their mum’s legacy and memory,” they went on to say.

“But this time, it was noticeably only his name and his words on the statement. It is very sad they can’t even meet in the middle over standing up for Diana, but it’s an indication of how deep their falling out runs,” they said.

“If they cannot come together in honour of Diana, it’s hard to see what might reunite them,” they added.