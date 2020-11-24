close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Entertainment

November 24, 2020

Ken Jennings is the first interim 'Jeopardy!' guest host after Alex Trebek's death

Following the tragic demise of iconic game show Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings has been named as his temporary successor.

The quiz show announced on Monday that Jennings will become the first interim guest host for the show prior to the production resuming on November 30.

Executive producer of Jeopardy! Mike Richards issued a statement, saying: "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

That being said, the showrunners are yet to name a permanent replacement for the late legend.

Trebek died earlier this month, on November 8, after losing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

