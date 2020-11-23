close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
New album featuring Eminem to release soon

Mon, Nov 23, 2020

Detroit rapper Page Kennedy has revealed that Dr.Dre's new album will feature a performance from Eminem.

Using his Twitter account, Kennedy wrote on November 16 that "This Dr.Dre Album [fire]. Hope y'all get to hear".

When a fan asked about Eminem's upcoming album, Page Kennedy said, "Well, he def on this one lol."

Eminem released his last album "Music To Be Murdered By" in January. The rapper also surprised his fans and Hollywood stars with his Oscars appearance this year.

