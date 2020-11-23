Taylor Swift expresses gratitude to fans

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs.

It was Swift’s record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show, although she was absent from the ceremony and thanked fans on video for their support of her surprise lockdown album “folklore.”

Canadians Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - the latter sporting a large white face bandage - were the other big winners, with three awards each.



