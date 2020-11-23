Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy' slapped with FIR for questionable scene

An FIR was registered against two executives of streaming service Netflix after a web series A Suitable Boy featured a questionable scene at a temple in turn hurting religious sentiments.

According to Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the FIR named Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, Director, Public Policies (Netflix).

"I had asked officials to examine the series A Suitable Boy being streamed on Netflix to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments. The examination prima facie found that these scenes are hurting the sentiments of a particular religion," Mishra said in a video statement.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered for malicious acts which insult the religious feelings and beliefs," he added.

Tiwari on Saturday demanded an apology from Netflix as well as the removal of "objectionable scenes" from the series.

"Kissing scenes (filmed) inside a temple of Lord Maheshwar (a historic town located on the banks of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh) have hurt the sentiments of Hindus," Tiwari said.

