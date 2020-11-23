Prince Charles’ courtier was not a ‘grey-suited snake’: insiders irked at ‘The Crown’

The fourth season of The Crown has wreaked havoc across the globe and sent shockwaves down on the British royal family.

As per the latest intel to get out of the palace, insiders are quite furious with how Prince Charles’s courtier Edward Adeane was portrayed in the series, even though he was in actuality a “wonderful, decent and honourable man.”

Adeane’s goddaughter told The Telegraph: “I haven't watched the series, but from what I’ve been told the representation of my godfather is completely at odds with the memories of all those who knew Edward.”

“Viewers have been told often enough that the scenes in The Crown are fictional. As the media have recently observed, this is even more the case with the current series,” she added.

The ex-wife of one of Charles’ friends also said: “It’s not true at all that Edward was nasty to the Princess of Wales and it's awful to suggest he was. He was a bachelor and perhaps he didn’t find it easy to talk to an 18-year-old teenage girl, but in my experience he was lovely.”

Apart from that, Hugo Vickers, acclaimed royal historian said: “It’s a very unkind portrayal of Adeane. Another private secretary at the palace told me Adeane was not very at ease with Diana.”

“He was quite shy and had no point of contact with her, but he did his best. He was certainly not unkind to her, but she got rid of him just as she got rid of everyone. It’s typical of The Crown to paint every courtier as a grey suited snake and it's a very unfair representation of him,” he added.