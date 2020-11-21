Max Ehrich strikes back at Demi Lovato's viral PCA joke: 'Stop talking about me on award shows'

Attacking Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich could not help but make a jab at her remarks

Max Ehrich appears to have taken a jab at Demi Lovato after she joked about being 'un-engaged' during People's Choice Awards 2020.



Lovato, who hosted the award ceremony, talked about the whirlwind that 2020 has been for her so far.

"I went into lockdown mode and got engaged...I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else," she revealed at the event.

Attacking the songstress for mentioning him, Ehrich could not help but make a jab at Lovato's remarks.

Commenting on her Instagram posts, wherein she flaunts her new haircut, Ehrich wrote, "stop talking about me on award shows. thanks," and "exploiting our breakup for clout at the PCA is not chill."

Ehrich himself is accused of exploting his breakup to garner attention for his new movie Southern Gospel for days.

He said that he had learnt about his split with Lovato through tabloids only.

However, sources spoke to People and E!, rubbishing his claims, "Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over, and it was going to come out in the press," People's source said.