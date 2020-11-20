James Charles reacts to Charli D'Amelio video scandal

Charli D' Amelio, the most-followed TikToker in the world, is receiving backlash after her controversial video went viral on the internet.

Social media users are attacking the teen sensation who is said to have lost over a million followers in a single day.

While most of the people criticized the social media star there are few friends who are voicing support for her.

Beauty YouTuber James Charles has put up a stout defence of Charli, saying, the internet was too trigger-happy in canceling the TikToker.

Charles was in attendance at the viral “Dinner at the D’Amelios” video posted to YouTube.

Taking to social media he said, “This Charli situation is NOT sitting right with me.”

“100M followers in one year & y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? Death threats because she’s a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? Feels familiar,” he tweeted.

Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio are being called out for their questionable behaviour towards private chef Aaron May in the video that marks the debut episode of their family's new YouTube series Dinner At The D'Amelios.

The clip, featuring popular makeup guru James Charles, showcases Dixie D'Amelio being unkind towards chef May when he presents her with a plate of paellas.