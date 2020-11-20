Meghan Markle was 'crazy in love' with ex-husband Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle found solace in Trevor Engelson and the two eventually exchanged vows in 2011

It is a well-known fact that Meghan Markle was married to a man named Trevor Engelson, before tying the knot to Prince Harry in 2018.



The former actress was wife to the Hollywood producer and agent, who she was madly in love with.

According to the Duchess's half brother Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan was head over heels in love with her former husband.

He told royal biograpger Andrew Morton, “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances. They seemed extremely happy together.”

Meghan had met Trevor when she was going through a problematic phase in her life after her paternal grandmother passed away.

She found solace in him and the two got close, eventually exchanging vows in 2011.

However, troubles starting hitting the couple when Meghan got cast in Suits and had to move to a city away from Trevor.

The distance, as well as their contrasting personalities, led to their divorce in 2013.

But, Thomas said that he had some reservations about Trevor from the start.

"I met Trevor two or three times before my grandmother’s funeral ‒ he’s a really good guy, really nice guy," he recalled, adding "But then at my grandmother’s funeral I saw this side of Meghan, like scowling at him and him cowering like a puppy dog and doing what he’s told."

Thomas added that he could not understand the break-up, because Trevor was a man “who would have given her everything."