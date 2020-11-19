Queen Elizabeth has no plans of abdication ‘unless she gets forced to step down’

Queen Elizabeth II’s abdication rumours have been surging on social media as many predict that the coming year could see the throne being handed over to Prince Charles.

However, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith begs to differ as she argued that Her Majesty could only give up the throne if she ‘gets forced.’

Talking to Vanity Fair, Smith said: "Her Majesty will most assuredly not step down when she turns 95 in April 2021, although with the Platinum Jubilee to follow in 2022, she'll likely want to celebrate the birthday with minimum fuss."

"Unless she becomes incapacitated mentally or physically (which would trigger the Regency Act), she will remain Queen until her death,” she went on to say.

This comes only days after Buckingham Palace issued a statement regarding the monarch’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee, where it was clarified that she has every reason to remain the head of state.

“The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign,” read the statement.

"The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations,” it was further added.