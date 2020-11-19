Lana Del Rey slams mesh mask criticism: ‘I don’t usually care but there you go’

Lana Del Rey recently opened up about her mesh mask controversy over on social media and explained how the mask was ‘fully covering her face' the whole time.

Rey officially broke her silence over on social media and touched on the heated mask debate with a short little retweet of a Michigan Daily article.

The singer wrote, "Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that."



