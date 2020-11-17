Kim Kardashian’s daughter North helps unveil new 'SKIMS' line for kids

Kim Kardashian enlists the help of her eldest daughter North to inaugurate the unveiling of a new side to her business, SKIMS Cozy Kids.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dropped the news over on Instagram alongside adorable snaps of her and her eldest daughter having fun, all bundled up in cozy sets and slippers.

The caption dished out all the anticipated details of the launch and read, “The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS!"



"Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS - 5X, and children’s sizes 2T - 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Preview the full collection now and join the waitlist to receive early access to shop.”





