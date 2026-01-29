Chappell Roan remembers community at 2026 Resonator Awards

Chappell Roan says community is the only constant in uncertain times.

The 27-year-old singer was honoured at the 2026 Resonator Awards on Tuesday with the Harmonizer Award for using her work to drive social change.

As she received the award, Roan thanked Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson for presenting the award. She also acknowledged the organisation, music industry nonprofit We Are Moving the Needle, behind the event.

During her acceptance speech, she also admitted she feels uneasy when people call her a “good person.”

"I think that has to do with some type of Christian guilt or something, but it’s cool when people you really look up to think that you’re a good person or that you’re doing good things," said the Grammy winner. "But I only know what to do because I see other people in my life doing good things and listening to trans people who need representation and money for healthcare and rent."

Roan explained that her actions are shaped by those around her. She said she learns by watching others show up for their communities. She specifically referenced listening to trans people who need representation and financial support for basic needs like healthcare and rent.

The Grammy winner also spoke openly about money and responsibility. She said artists, and anyone with financial means, have a duty to give back.

"I think that it’s just an artist’s—and anybody who has money—it’s kind of your duty to give it away. I don’t really know what else there is to harmony other than giving. So, thank you for recognising me."

Toward the end of her speech, Roan addressed the uncertainty many people are facing. "I don’t really know what’s gonna happen to women or gay people or people of color or really anyone," she admitted. "But I think that the only thing that matters is community and kindness and giving what you have."

Roan has echoed this message before. After raising similar points at the 2025 Grammy Awards, she partnered with wellness nonprofit Backline and also helped launch the We Got You fundraiser, and pledged $25,000 to support artists in need.