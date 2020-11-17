Sylvester Stallone takes up his place in the ‘Suicide Squad 2’ cast

Sylvester Stallone has recently been casted for the superhero movie Suicide Squad 2 and the actor couldn’t be more excited.

The actor announced the news through an Instagram video that has since been deleted. There he was even quoted saying, “Good morning everyone it’s Saturday and I’m in my way over to do a little work with a great director James Gunn on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort.”

He went on to showcase his excitement over the entire project and admitted the new movie will definitely be “worth the wait” for all die-hard fans.

Stallone concluded by saying, “I saw it and it’s unbelievable, so I’m very proud to be included and I can’t tell you anything more about it because you’re going to have to wait and see that but it’s going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies.”