Tue Nov 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey's new PDA-filled posts garner massive praise

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber left fans gushing as they look cozy  and loved up in twin  posts they shared on their respective Instagram accounts Monday.

In the picture, Justin  and his wife Hailey  appeared to be the best  celebrity couple, looking cozy and loved up with sweet smile on their faces.

The 26-year-old  singer  and his model wife, 23, were snuggled up in the pair of snaps, with Justin in a cream knit sweater and apricot beanie. While, Hailey was looking  ravishing in all black, as the couple appeared seated at a banquette.

The gorgeous model is seen leaning in with a bunch  of smile on her face, while in the other she had a more coquettish look as she showed off her black manicure. She captioned the post: 'my best friend'.

Justin also shared the same post on his Instagram. It appeared to be taken during a momentary break Justin took in between dance rehearsals, which he also posted to his feed.

The couple came  same day the Lonely crooner promoted an upcoming collaboration with Shawn Mendes, for the latter’s new album Wonder.

In the moody video post, which Justin shared to both his Instagram feed as well as his Stories, a strange structure is seen with a stairwell running up the side, with eerie lighting and smoke throughout.

