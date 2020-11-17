Prince Harry ‘in an awkward situation’ with Netflix’s upsetting ‘The Crown’ portrayal

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘in a very awkward situation’ with Netflix in light of the recent backlash they have been receiving for their ‘upsetting’ portrayal of the royal family.

This claim has been brought forward by royal author Penny Junor. He was quoted telling Express UK, “I think Harry will find himself in a very awkward situation right now. It is yet another example, perhaps, of how difficult it is to mix being royal with the commercial world.”

“There are bear traps everywhere,” Mr. Junor went on to say. “I would guess that William is very angry about this latest series of The Crown. And be deeply upset on behalf of his family. As will Harry.”

“It is a grotesque and deeply unfair portrayal of their father, mother and stepmother, and of the wider family, including, of course, their grandparents whom they love dearly.

“Because this series is now covering a time and events that so many people can remember, but is incredibly damaging. We are given the impression that the Royal Family are horrible people who behave in a despicable manner.”

“While many of the events might be real, so much of the detail and the conversations are complete fabrication - and Peter Morgan probably wouldn’t deny that; he is creating drama after all.”

Mr. Junor concluded his critic by explaining how, “It is in danger of damaging not just the reputations of people who are powerless to hit back, but the future of the monarchy itself.”