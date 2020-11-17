Scott Disick enjoys beach day with his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to tease his exes

Scott Disick, who split from Sofia Richie in August this year, has proved that he can't stay single for very long as he hit the beach with his new lovebird Amelia Hamlin.

37-year-old Scott and Amelia Hamlin, 19, who boast an 18-year age difference, appeared to confirm their budding romance during an impromptu beach trip on Monday in Malibu.

The two were first romantically linked on October as they hung out at Kendall's party to set tongues wagging.



Last week, the reality star and his new girlfriend stepped out for a date night at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito.



Their rumored romance comes nearly three months after Scott's split with 22-year-old model Sofia Richie after dating for 3 years.

Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares 3 kids, recently took a few trips together as the two were strictly co-parenting and having fun along with their children.

According to TMZ, Disick had a brief stint in rehab earlier this year as he was dealing with some lingering emotional traumas including his parents' deaths.