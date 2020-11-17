Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez offered money for her silence on shooting allegations

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez offered money for her silence on alleged shooting incident

Megan Thee Stallion recently admitted that she and her friend were offered cash payments by Lanez in exchange for their silence regarding the alleged shooting incident.

The rapper opened up in detail about her shooting during her interview culture writer Allison P. Davis.

The 28-year-old explained how Lanez offered to pay her and her friend handsomely to stay quiet over the entire incident.

"[At this point] I'm really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting," the rapper admitted. "Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

Megan went on to add, "Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house."

For the unversed though it is important to note that to this day, Lanez has maintained his innocence and claims Stallion fabricated the entire incident.

According to his lawyers, "Any statement or suggestion that Mr. Peterson offered money to Ms. Pete or to any other witness, for any reason or purpose, is patently false,