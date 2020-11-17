Prince Harry 'selflessly' gave his last thing from Diana to Kate for William's sake

Prince Harry’s rift with his older brother Prince William may be escalating beyond limits at this point, but the two had once been quite close.

An instance of this was evident with the way the Duke of Sussex once made a selfless compromise for his elder brother’s happiness at the time of his marriage.

A report by The Sun took us back to the time when the Duke of Cambridge proposed to Kate Middleton with his mother Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring which Prince Harry had the possession of.

While the heirloom wasn’t William’s to give away to his future wife, Harry had made the sacrifice even though he had personally selected the piece from his mom’s jewelry collection after she had died in 1997.

Paul Burrell, the personal butler of the Princess of Wales explained in the Amazon Prime documentary, The Diana Story: "Harry said to him: 'Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?'"

"Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was,” Burrell said.