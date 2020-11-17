Sanam Saeed, a spitting image of Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’?

Maria Memon was the first to point out the resemblance between Sanam Saeed and Anya Taylor-Joy

Famed Pakistani star Sanam Saeed has been enthralling her fans with her unconventional beauty and unmatched charm.

And her killer looks are now drawing comparisons to British-American actor Anya Taylor-Joy who has become a hit in Pakistan with her recently-released Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit.

Pakistani journalist Maria Memon was the first to point out the resemblance between Saeed and Taylor-Joy.

Dropping a comment underneath the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor’s latest Instagram post, Memon wrote: “The woman in ‘the queen’s gambit’ on netflix looks so much like you!”





