Sanam Saeed, a spitting image of Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’?

Famed Pakistani star Sanam Saeed has been enthralling her fans with her unconventional beauty and unmatched charm.
And her killer looks are now drawing comparisons to British-American actor Anya Taylor-Joy who has become a hit in Pakistan with her recently-released Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit.
Pakistani journalist Maria Memon was the first to point out the resemblance between Saeed and Taylor-Joy.
Dropping a comment underneath the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor’s latest Instagram post, Memon wrote: “The woman in ‘the queen’s gambit’ on netflix looks so much like you!”