close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

Sanam Saeed, a spitting image of Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020
Maria Memon was the first to point out the resemblance between Sanam Saeed and Anya Taylor-Joy

Famed Pakistani star Sanam Saeed has been enthralling her fans with her unconventional beauty and unmatched charm.

And her killer looks are now drawing comparisons to British-American actor Anya Taylor-Joy who has become a hit in Pakistan with her recently-released Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit.

Pakistani journalist Maria Memon was the first to point out the resemblance between Saeed and Taylor-Joy.

Dropping a comment underneath the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor’s latest Instagram post, Memon wrote: “The woman in ‘the queen’s gambit’ on netflix looks so much like you!”


Latest News

More From Entertainment