Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson seemingly unfollow each other

The snub seems reciprocal as both Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have hit the unfollow button

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have no strings attached as the two are moving on in their life separately.



As reported by Daily Mail, Simpson unfollowed the former Disney star after sparking romance buzz with "rumoured new girlfriend" Marloes Stevens last week.

The snub, it seems, was reciprocal as Cyrus also hit the unfollow button shortly after.





Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the change with Cyrus unfollowing Simpson in the beginning of November.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson was clicked kissing Stevens on November 4.

The former lovers also took all of their photos, snapped together, down on their profiles.