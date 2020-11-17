close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson seemingly unfollow each other

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020

The snub seems reciprocal as both Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have hit the unfollow button

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have no strings attached as the two are moving on in their life separately. 

As reported by Daily Mail, Simpson unfollowed the former Disney star after sparking romance buzz with  "rumoured new girlfriend" Marloes Stevens last week. 

The snub, it seems, was reciprocal as Cyrus also hit the unfollow button shortly after. 


Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the change  with Cyrus unfollowing Simpson in the beginning of November. 

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson was clicked kissing Stevens on November 4.

The former lovers also took all of their photos, snapped together, down on their profiles.

