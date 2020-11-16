Jennifer Lopez gets emotional at People’s Choice Awards 2020

Jennifer Lopez, who wowed fans with her appearance at People’s Choice Awards 2020, got emotional as she reflected on her career when honoured as People’s Icon of 2020.



The chart-topping singer and award-winning actress was introduced to the stage by actor Armie Hammer while Renee Zellweger and Nicole Kidman paid tribute.



Shebroke down while watching a video message from her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max.

The 'Hustlers' star sported a striking red ensemble to accept the honor as she reflected on a tumultuous year and the work she put in to get this far in her career.

Jennifer Lopez was moved to tears as she was named the People’s Icon of 2020 . The ceremony took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with some stars appearing in person while others took part virtually.

"Oh, my God 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?" Lopez said while accepting the Icon Award. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff. This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn't and for me, reinforced what matters most, people."

Lopez had a few surprises before she began her speech. Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellweger and her children were among those who appeared virtually to share their admiration.

