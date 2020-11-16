Taimur Ali Khan says no to photos when going out for a walk

It is understandable that Taimoor Ali Khan's time in the spotlight would be frustrating and he made sure to let others know as his latest encounter with the camera will leave you surprised.

While out for a walk with family, the adorable boy could be seen holding hands with his father Saif Ali Khan accompanied by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and his mother Kareena Kapoor, sans face masks.

In the video, Taimur loudly said "no photo" to someone as the megastars were probably being photographed.

