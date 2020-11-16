Diana's 'graphic' scenes in The Crown anger royal experts

Royal experts have reportedly slammed 'graphic' scenes in new series of The Crown which portray Princess Diana's struggle with bulimia.



In the series, some of the scenes are so graphic that viewers are given an on-screen warning at the beginning of the three episodes where her bulimia is depicted.

In one distressing sequence, Diana (played by Emma Corrin) is shown putting her fingers down her throat to be sick following a heated argument with Prince Charles.



In another, the Diana's character is seen gorging on desserts before again forcing herself to be sick in a toilet in the palace.

Royal biographers have asked whether 'The Crown' could have treated the subject with greater sensitivity.



writer Ingrid Seward reportedly told Daily Mail, said: 'It was a significant thing in her young life, so I think it needed to be depicted in some way.

She continued: 'It would have been absolutely fine having her bending over the loo, but I don’t think you need quite such detail. I think it perhaps was a bit over embellished.'

Last week, Corrin said the graphic portrayals of Diana’s bulimia were written into the script at her request.

The Queen’s ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter was reported to have said the drama could not ignore Diana’s bulimia but added that it was important for viewers to remember that 'the script is fiction, the words are fiction and some of the actions are fiction'.



‘I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it – otherwise it’s a disservice to anyone who has been through that,’ she told the Radio Times.

A Netflix spokesman said: 'The Crown producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity BEAT to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana’s bulimia was both accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled.

'When viewers watch the series on Netflix they will see warning cards at the beginning of the episodes giving details of how to seek help if required.'