Hailey Bieber showers praises on Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish debuted a new song titled "Therefore I Am," ahead of Thanksgiving.

Available on all streaming platforms, the song's lyrics are about a mystery person who Eilish sends a clear message to: "I'm not your friend or anything / Damn, you think that you're the man / I think, therefore, I am".

According to the singer, the video released with the song was shot on a phone.

It shows her running around a deserted mall swiping snacks and Chipotle chips from stores in her path.

The singer received praise from her fans from across the world. Among them was Justin Bieber's wife and mode Hailey Bieber who took to her Instagram stories to share her opinion.

Sharing a clip of Elish's video, Hailey wrote, "It's Billie Eilish being the coolest to ever do it for me."

Check out her Insta story below:



