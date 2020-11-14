Prince William, Kate’s jealously for Prince Harry, Meghan still blazes away: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been painted as the ‘jealous’ big brother and sister-in-law to Meghan Markle because of their reportedly harbored jealousy.



This claim has been brought forward by Mr. Sean Smith, who, during his interview with Express UK explained, “I think there’s a lot that went on behind the scenes that we’re not being told. So was there jealousy? I think so, certainly jealousy between the two couples.”

Mr. Smith finds that “Harry and Meghan have mega-watt charisma and William and Kate don’t.” Not only that, but Meghan’s approachability is heavily relatable “to so many people.”

“That visit she did to that school in Dagenham on her farewell tour said everything you needed to know about the approachability of Meghan Markle that the others just do not have. They are very much trying to operate the Meghan Markle playbook but it just doesn’t ring true to me it doesn’t work.”

During the course of his interview Mr. Smith opened up about how Meghan Markle could have become a goldmine foe the royal household, “She could have done a lot for the Royal Family” but “They missed out on Meghan, I think there is no question of that.”

“She is, or was, relatable to so many people, so many of the population in a way that the other members aren’t; they are an entitled bunch. Little girls would say that she looks like me and it’s so nice to see that somebody can achieve something who looks like me.”

This is not the first time Mr. Smith has addressed the Duchess’s approachability either. He intially touched the monarchy's loss in his book Meghan Misunderstood and according to an excerpt, wrote, "One of the saddest postscripts to Meghan’s exit from the UK is that she could have been someone for all of this country to accept and someone within the Royal Family to whom we could feel a connection.

“In the modern world, standing up for the empowerment of women and articulating that concern, achieving self-made success and wealth, and actually looking like a million and more girls and women around the country should have led to a warm embrace, not the death of a dream by a thousand cuts. The Royal Family has missed its chance.”