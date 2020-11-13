Eminem and Nick Cannon's beef: Fans wonder about outcome of Fat Joe's mediation offer

Music fans have yet to hear from rapper rapper Fat Joe who offered to mediate talks between Eminem and Nick Cannon to end a long running beef between the two artists.

Joe made the offer in September during an interview on Instagram, leaving people wondering about the outcome of a ceasefire effort that would come years of rivalry between Em and Nick.

During the interview, while discussing his differences with Marshall Mathers, the 'Wild'n Out' creator said he would be willing to let bygones be bygones.

"One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, 'cause like I said, I do respect his ability," Nick said.

When Joe said he would be willing to mediate the talk between them Nick said, "If you can do it, man,".



"I been trying to get...I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping, 'cause I think at the end two men need to really have that conversation," he added.

"While you at it, tell him to come...we'll set up an exclusive Wild'n Out Detroit," Nick added.

Two months after the interview, having heard nothing from Fat Joe, some people are guessing that Eminem must have refused to accept the offer.

Neither Em nor Nick have publically discussed about the Nick's offer since September.