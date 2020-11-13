Grey's Anatomy opens 17th season with shocking reveal

The 17th season premier of hit medical TV show Grey’s Anatomy has thrown fans in a whirlwind of emotions as it sprung many surprises including the reappearance of deceased character Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsy.

The wave of shock continued as Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, was found collapsed by another doctor in the parking lot, after which the scene transitioned to a death-dream world where she was seen on the beach with her dead husband Shepherd.



The two-hour episode showcased how the world of Grey’s Anatomy looked like amid Covid-19. In the episode Meredith is shown being suited in PPE and treating patients at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Dempsey was killed off in season 11 and would make returns via archival footage but his reappearance in this scene has left fans feeling a variety of emotions.

It seems that fans will have to wait for the next episode before they can take a sigh of relief.

