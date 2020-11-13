Meghan Markle's friend receives backlash over new Instagram post

Meghan Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney has been caught up in a row over an Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared a picture with a caption that read, "Next chapter begins now. Always remember the work you’ve put in and keep doing it."





The Canadian stylist, who regularly contributes to Good Morning America, criticised for posting a photo of herself on Remembrance Day.



“Always remember the veterans as well. Would have been nice to see you acknowledge them, as opposed to some self-promotion!,” wrote a user in the comments section.



Replying to comment, she said, “so much respect for veterans and I am involved in many fundraisers”. The stylist added: “I apologise truly”.



She added, “Now let’s go on everyone’s feed who hasn’t posted and shame them all.”