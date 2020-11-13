Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne: All the details about her 'spectacular' Platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth will become the first British ruler to complete 70 years of reign

Queen Elizabeth will be making history after clocking in 70 years since she ascended the throne in 1952.



The great monarch's Platinum jubilee will be held in the summer of 2022, after which she will become the first British ruler to complete 70 years of reign.

To celebrate the occasion, the UK has planned a spectacular four-day weekend festivites from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5.

Although the actual coronation happened on February 6, the government decided to celebrate it during the holiday season so that citizens can enjoy it in full fervour.

“Spectacular moments in London and other major cities will be complemented by events in communities across the UK and the Commonwealth, allowing people to join together in celebration and thanks at a national and local level," said the Department of Culture Media and Sport in the UK on Thursday.

The celebration will include a Platinum Jubilee medal awarded to people who have worked in public service, including Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services representatives.

The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria's era when an official medal was designed to mark her 50th anniversary on the throne.

Elaborating on the auspicious occasion, the UK government Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement, “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember."

“We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign," he added.